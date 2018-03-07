US stocks fall on departure of Trumps chief economic adviser

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Mar 7 (PTI) US stocks registered a sharp fall today fearing impact of new steel and aluminium tariffs on global growth, a day after former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn resigned as chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 134 points soon after it opened for trading this morning, the NASDAQ Composite shed 0.2 per cent and S&P declined by 0.4 per cent. However, the White House insisted that the US economy was in a good shape.

"As weve said many times before, were very focused on long-term economic success. The economy is still infinitely stronger today than when the president first came in and were going to continue building on that," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"Weve done a lot of incredible things when it comes to building the economy and creating jobs...and were going to keep focusing on that," she said to a question on the developments at Wall Street.

Trump is likely to sign an executive order later this week imposing a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and another 10 per cent on aluminium.

Cohn, who served as Trumps chief economic advisor for over a year, resigned due to his differences on this issue.

Trump, in a tweet, said a replacement would be announced soon.

"Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!" Trump tweeted.

"The presidents got a number of people that could potentially fill that role. What I can assure you obviously is hes going to make a good pick that can help him continue to further building a strong economy and continue creating jobs and continue focusing on long-term economic success," Sanders said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some investors saw Cohns resignation as a sign that Trump was pushing forward with the tariffs he announced last week and were worried that protectionist trade policies could spread.

"Global trade disruptions could lead to ripple effects for a wide range of commodities and products, some fear, leading to higher costs for companies and consumers and ultimately slower economic growth," the daily said. PTI LKJ KUN KUN