US stocks gain in final session; 2018 sees biggest decline since 2008

New York, Jan 1 (AFP) Wall Street closed higher in the final session of 2018 on Monday, but the year proved to be the worst for US stocks since the financial crisis a decade ago.The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2 per cent to close the year at 23,327.46 -- which meant a loss of 5.6 per cent from 2017.The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 per cent in the session to 2,506.85, a loss of 6.2 per cent for the year.The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to end at 6,635.28 a decline of 3.9 per cent for 2018. (AFP) CK