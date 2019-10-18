US tariffs a 'hostile act' by 'American allies': French minister

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Washington, Oct 18 (AFP) President Donald Trump's new tariffs on USD 7.5 billion in European goods are a "hostile act" from "American allies," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday."This is a hostile act between allies. These hostile acts are unwelcome," Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. (AFP) SCYSCY
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today