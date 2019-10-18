scorecardresearch
US tariffs a 'hostile act' by 'American allies': French minister

Washington, Oct 18 (AFP) President Donald Trump's new tariffs on USD 7.5 billion in European goods are a "hostile act" from "American allies," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday."This is a hostile act between allies. These hostile acts are unwelcome," Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. (AFP) SCYSCY

