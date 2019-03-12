US to take 'immediate and appropriate' action on Boeing jet if needed: regulator

Specials
Washington, Mar 12 (AFP) US aviation safety officials said Monday they will take immediate action if they identify safety problems concerning Boeing's 737 MAX 8, two of which have now crashed in five months. "The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of US commercial aircraft," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. "If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action." (AFP) CK
