US trade talks with China 'very productive': Trump

Morristown (United States), Aug 13 (AFP) US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "very productive" Tuesday after the US and Chinese negotiators spoke by telephone.His administration announced earlier that it was delaying tariffs on key consumer electronic goods imported from China."We had a very good talk with China," Trump said, describing it as "very productive." (AFP) MRJMRJ

