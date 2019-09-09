US Treasury Secretary: 'I don't see in any way a recession'

Washington, Sep 9 (AFP) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said America's economy was unscathed after more than a year of entrenched trade conflict with China and Europe. "We have not seen any impact on the US economy," he told Fox Business. "There's no question there's been a considerable slowdown in the world economy both in China and in Europe but as you look at the US, we continued to be the bright spot." (AFP) INDIND