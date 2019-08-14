Use only 'adarniya' instead 'of mahamahim': Naidu

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday advised discarding the ostentatious, British-era practise of addressing constitutional dignitaries as 'mahamahim' (his excellency) and using simple words like 'adarniya' (respected) instead.The vice president gave the advice, giving another push to his ongoing endevour to encourage the use of simplistic words and expressions in official communications. During the Rajya Sabha proceedings too, he advises ministers and members to refrain from using colonial expressions like "I beg to raise..."In future, the 'mahamahim' etc will have to be left and only 'adarniya' (respected) be used. It is old Britishers' way of saying things, Naidu said at the outset in his address at the Panjab University here.His made the remarks after universities authorities addressed him as "mahamahim".The vice president, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, pointed out that he has asked even ministers in the Parliament not to say 'I beg' in the House.When ministers say 'I beg to raise' I tell them begging is now banned and ask them to say 'I rise to lay on the table...'. Efforts are on to bring such changes, said Naidu in his characteristic, humorous style.The vice president was here to deliver the first Balramji Dass Tandon memorial lecture at Panjab University here.Naidu greeted people with 'Sat Sri Akal' and spoke in chaste Punjabi while paying tributes to Tandon on the occasion of his first death anniversary and expressed his gratitude to organisers for giving him a chance to deliver the address.In his address, Naidu remembered Balramji Dass Tandon for dedicating his life for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.Naidu said Tandon had organised free medical dispensaries for the poor and refugee camps for the people who migrating to India from Pakistan during partition.Tandon had served as the deputy chief minister of Punjab in 1969-70 and was appointed the Chhattisgarh governor in July 2014. He died on August 14 last year.Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla too were present on the occasion.PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX