USFDA inspection at Indore facility ends with zero observations: Cipla

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla Friday said the US health regulator conducted a post-approval inspection at its Indore facility, and it ended with zero observations."We would like to inform you that the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) conducted a post-approval inspection at our Indore facility from 13th May to 17th May, 2019. The inspection ended with zero observations," the company said in a BSE filing.Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 543.95 apiece on the BSE, down 1.2 per cent from its previous close. PTI RRBAL