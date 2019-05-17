scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

USFDA inspection at Indore facility ends with zero observations: Cipla

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla Friday said the US health regulator conducted a post-approval inspection at its Indore facility, and it ended with zero observations."We would like to inform you that the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) conducted a post-approval inspection at our Indore facility from 13th May to 17th May, 2019. The inspection ended with zero observations," the company said in a BSE filing.Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 543.95 apiece on the BSE, down 1.2 per cent from its previous close. PTI RRBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos