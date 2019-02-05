scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Usha Martin net loss narrows to Rs 35 cr in Oct-Dec

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Usha Martin said Tuesday its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 35.46 crore in the October-December quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 111.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 630.88 crore from Rs 509.85 crore during the October-December quarter of 2017-18, Usha Martin said in a BSE filing.Usha Martin is one of the major wire rope manufacturers in the world and a leading speciality steel producer in India.Shares of the company ended 3.42 per cent down at Rs 31.05 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI MRMR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos