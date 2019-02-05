Usha Martin net loss narrows to Rs 35 cr in Oct-Dec

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Usha Martin said Tuesday its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 35.46 crore in the October-December quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 111.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 630.88 crore from Rs 509.85 crore during the October-December quarter of 2017-18, Usha Martin said in a BSE filing.Usha Martin is one of the major wire rope manufacturers in the world and a leading speciality steel producer in India.Shares of the company ended 3.42 per cent down at Rs 31.05 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI MRMR