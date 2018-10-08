Usha Martin union raises concern over irregular payment of salaries at Ranchi plant

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A union of Usha Martin has raised concerns about irregular payment of salaries and sought government's intervention for sale of the company's wire rope manufacturing facility in Jharkhand to Tata Steel.Hind Mazdoor Sabha affliate Engineering Labour Union of Usha Martin Ltd has written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das over the issue, weeks after Tata Steel announced the acquisition of the steel business of Usha Martin Ltd (UML) for Rs 4,300-4,700 crore."We the workers of Usha Martin Ltd, Tatisilwai, Ranchi (Jharkhand) want to draw your attention towards the exploitation meted out to the workers of the company by the management of the company...From the past two to three years the company is not paying the salaries to its workers on time," the letter noted.The union has also urged the government that company should be acquired by the Tata Steel so that the future of the employees is secure.Usha Martin Ranchi facility is spread across an area of more than 100 acres, and employs more than 1,700 people. The wire ropes produced in this plant are used in oil & offshore, mining, crane, elevator, aerial ropeway, and bridges, as per the company website.Tata Steel, in September, said it has executed definitive agreements for acquisition of the steel business of UML through a slump sale on a going concern basis.The deal is expected to be completed in 6-9 months, it had added.Usha Martin is amongst the largest wire rope manufacturers in the world and a leading speciality steel producer in India. PTI SID DRR BALBAL