Using technology will raise farm productivity, double farmers' income in J-K: Malik

Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said using latest technology would help to increase agricultural productivity and double the farmers' income in the state. Malik was speaking after inaugurating buildings of Habba Khatoon post-graduate girls hostel and laboratory-cum-lecture block-B of the faculty of horticulture at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir, an official spokesman said. The governor is also the chancellor of the varsity The spokesman said Malik expressed satisfaction on the functioning of the university and complimented its Vice-Chancellor Nazeer Ahmed, his colleagues, staff and students for academic achievements of the institution. During his interaction with the staff and students of the university, the governor highlighted the vital importance of research in the field of agriculture and observed that introduction of technology and scientific temper among the farmers is the only solution for increasing production and productivity of the agricultural lands and doubling farmers' income, he said. Malik stressed that methods and techniques which are used in the experimental plots of the farm universities should be transferred exactly to the farmers' field to minimize differences in the yields between the two. The governor urged the agricultural scientists to specifically focus research towards improving yields, value addition of the agricultural products and their appropriate marketing. He advised the students of agricultural sciences to venture into the field of food processing, which has potential to revolutionise the commercial aspect of agriculture. He also emphasised the need to achieve tangible results in increasing output of pulses and oilseeds so as to cut on heavy imports of these agricultural products, the spokesman said. PTI SSB AQS