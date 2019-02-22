USISPF High-Level American Business Delegation to Aero India Engages With Government of India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Key areas of discussion included security partnership and developing defence technology ecosystemBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaThe US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) today wrapped up the visit of its high-level US delegation to Bengaluru led by Vikram Singh, Senior Advisor, Defense and Aerospace at USISPF and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia. The action-packed, three-day agenda focused on key Government of India defense priorities and ways in which U.S. industry can actively support the partnership between the two countries. The delegation kicked off on Tuesday with an industry reception featuring Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster, U.S. Ambassador to India; Alan Shaffer, Deputy Undersecretary for Acquisition & Sustainment; Lieutenant General Charles Hooper, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency; along with other visiting U.S. government dignitaries. Immediately post the Inaugural Session, the Forum hosted an event on Anti-Drone Technology, which included key leaders from the Indian Army and technology sectors. The seminar featured discussions on how India can develop counter drone technologies, after recent incidents that have threatened security and disrupted airport travels. As drones continue to pose growing security threats to both civilian and military entities, a new market for anti-drone technology is emerging. To date, over 200 anti-drone products are either in the market or under active development. Considering this growing threat, USISPF program generated great interest, including participation from other countries such as Israel and Finland. In addition, USISPF co-hosted a seminar in partnership with Indias Ministry of Defense called Start-up Manthan. The event featured U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, Dr. Joe Felter along with senior officials from Indian Ministry of Defense. The program discussed in detail the IDEX incubator that has been launched in India and learnings from the U.S. experience in developing an innovation ecosystem. USISPF also hosted meetings with the Honorable Rakhsha Nirmala Sitharaman, the Honorable Minister of State for Defense Dr. Subhash Rao Bhamra, Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, VR Chaudhari, AVSM VM and Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra. The U.S.and India are ready to take defense ties to the next level as partners in high tech defense innovation by partnering with startups and entrepreneurs in both countries, said Vikram J. Singh. American companies, investors and the US government showed a terrific commitment to this goal at Aero India 2019, he added. While promoting trade is an important part of USISPFs work, the organization focuses on promoting job creation, inclusion, start-ups, innovation, and education. USISPF works to create the most powerful strategic relationship between U.S. and India and believes this goal can be achieved by business and government coming together to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens. As champions of the U.S.-India commercial and strategic partnership, we believe there is an unprecedented opportunity for business communities in both countries to play a larger role in the next chapter of this important bilateral-partnership. As the only independent bi-lateral institution, USISPF is uniquely suited to work together with leaders in the U.S. and India to achieve our shared goals. Headquartered in Washington D.C., USISPF has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Mumbai and New Delhi. For more details, please visit http://usispf.org/. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PWRPWR