USL Q3 profit up 42.8% to Rs 192.4 crore

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Liquor major United Spirits Wednesday reported a 42.83 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 192.4 crore for the quarter ended December 31 backed by a healthy sales growth.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 134.7 crore in the October-December period of 2017-18, Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 7,825 crore, up 9.27 per cent, as against Rs 7,160.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal."During the quarter, overall net sales growth was 11 per cent, benefitting from lapping the impact of expected route to market changes last year, while also driven by momentum in Prestige & Above segment," USL CEO Anand Kripalu said. Total expenses in the third quarter were up 7.78 per cent at Rs 7,506.5 crore as against Rs 6,964.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.Shares of United Spirits today settled at Rs 581.25 apiece on BSE, down 3 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH MR