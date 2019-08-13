UST Global Announces Strategic Partnership With SeaLights Technologies

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Enhances Intelligence of Testing Solutions Through Cutting-edge Quality Intelligence Platform and Actionable AnalyticsBENGALURU, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with SeaLights Technologies Ltd to advance the intelligence of software testing solutions, and help organizations to shorten their testing cycle time. The partnership will supplement UST Global's Quality Engineering capability in support of developing quality digital applications at high speed, with full integration into the Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline.SeaLights is a cloud-based, Quality Intelligence Platform designed to speed up quality assurance (QA) cycles without compromising on the quality of a product. SeaLights Test Impact Analytics, a machine learning solution, identifies tests with a higher probability of failure and automatically executes only those tests. As a result, more than 50% of test cycle time is reduced. This solution also detects risky code areas where tests are missing, creating the minimal number of tests with maximum impact on quality, eliminating defects in production and increasing team efficiency and effectiveness.UST Global's quality engineering services are designed to provide several compelling outcomes that can enhance end user experience, reduce time to market, and improve application quality of products and services. With more than two decades of experience, UST Global provides quality engineering services to 70+ customers spread across 14 countries. UST Global's Intelligent Testing Platform- 'NoSkript' leverages data analytics, and machine learning algorithms to automate End to End test life cycle. Through the company's framework and platform, UST Global customers have achieved 75% reduction in test cycle time and has lowered cost reductions up to 50%.Speaking about the partnership, George Ukkuru, Head of Quality Engineering, UST Global said, "The Test Analytics capabilities offered by SeaLights will help us optimize test coverage and determine release readiness. We are excited to partner with SeaLights in accelerating the digital transformation journey of our customers. The partnership with SeaLights combined with our Testing Platform will help us elevate customer experience by delivering high quality applications faster to the market.""Partnering with UST Global is a very exciting and important step for both organizations," said Alon Eizenman, Co-Founder and CTO of SeaLights, "UST Global's clients will reduce the time of their long testing cycles and significantly increase their teams' efficiency. Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of quality transformations and place our clients on the best path for success within the new software quality landscape."About SeaLights SeaLights is the #1 Quality Intelligence Platform for software development. The platform provides managers with smart actionable analytics so that they can focus their team's development and testing cycles and make data-driven decisions about their releases. These analytics allow for the reduction of test execution and cycle time so that teams can increase development velocity while still guaranteeing quality. For more information, visit: sealights.io.About UST Global UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.comLogo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg PWRPWR