UST Global Expands India Operations, Opens Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, November 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --New center to add 1,000 technology associates by end of 2019 UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced its new delivery center in Hyderabad, Telangana. The company plans to add 1,000 technology associates by end of 2019 at its new location. Present at the center inauguration were Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, along with the leaders from UST Global. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788825/UST_Global_team_Jayesh_Ranjan.jpg )The key focus of the company's Hyderabad delivery center is to support its global banking, financial and insurance services, healthcare, retail, technology, media, telecom and semiconductor clients. The new center is located in Cyber Pearl, Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.Mr. K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, MAUD, Textiles and NRI affairs, Government of Telangana, welcomed UST Global to Hyderabad and extended his wishes for the growth of the organisation.Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, said, "Telangana is well positioned in terms of infrastructure and talent to host organisations focused on digital and high technology like UST Global. We welcome UST Global to Hyderabad and are confident they will do well and find best of the talent here."Mr. Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer & Country Head, UST Global, added, "Hyderabad is a key market for us with existing portfolio of clients, vast business opportunities and promising talent. We are very excited to inaugurate and add Hyderabad office to our growing portfolio of delivery centers. We are also looking to hire associates who are aligned to our vision of Transforming Lives using new-age digital technologies. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for the support and believing in our vision."The company's Hyderabad center will be led by Harilal Neelakantan, Center Head - Hyderabad, UST Global.With regional headquarters in California, Singapore and London, and over 35 offices across the world, UST Global uses its global presence to partner closely with its multinational clients, which includes over 50 Fortune 500 clients. The company's current global footprint spans USA, India, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, UK, Germany, Poland, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, and Australia. It has large dedicated Information Technology delivery centers in India, USA, Mexico, Spain, and Philippines.About UST Global UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, technology, manufacturing, shipping, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com.