UST Global Honored With Stevie Awards� for 'Human Resources Team of the Year'

BENGALURU, June 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --~Company also wins 'Technical Professional of the Year' at the 2019 American Business Awards~UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been awarded two Stevie Awards at the 17th Annual American Business Awards. The company was named a bronze winner in 'Human Resources Team of Year' and silver in 'Technical Professional of the Year' categories. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from various organizations were submitted and more than 200 professionals participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.UST Global was awarded "Human Resources Team of the Year" for their People Capability Development team. In an effort for driving Digital Transformation and building a culture of high performance, UST Global developed a new program to engage in talent transformation by building a culture of high performance relevant in the digital context. Through this initiative, the traditional annual performance appraisal system was replaced by a continuous Performance Management model built on clear goals, real-time feedback and collaboration among individuals and teams across various levels.Commenting on the win, Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global, said, "UST Global is delighted to be recognized as 'Human Resources Team of the Year'. It is an honor and a testament towards the efforts we have invested to ensure we, as an organization, remain at the forefront of innovation and well-being of our 23,000 'USsociates' across the world. By the elimination of outdated performance ratings, forced-ranking, and episodic feedback, we have shifted to a culture of ongoing, real-time feedback and coaching for our employees. The outstanding recognition by Stevie for UST Global's new Performance Management approach by the HR Team directly aligns with the company's vision of 'Transforming Lives' and making a positive impact on our company and for our employees."UST Global was additionally recognized for the company's technical talent and capability globally. Adnan Masood Ph.D, Chief Architect - AI & Machine Learning - UST Global, was named the winner of the Silver Stevie? Award in the 'Technical Professional of the Year' Award. Dr. Adnan Masood is an artificial intelligence and machine learning researcher, visiting scholar at Stanford AI Lab, and Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) for Artificial Intelligence.The Talent Management practices (including Performance, Career, and Succession Management) of UST Global have also been certified by the Top Employers Institute after completion of a stringent research and validation process and meeting the required standards. It was independently audited by Grant Thornton, a world-leading audit, tax, and advisory firm, to verify the outstanding employee conditions, earning UST Global a coveted spot among a select group of certified Top Employers.Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .About UST Global UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.comAbout the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.Source: UST Global