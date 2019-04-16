UST Global Kochi Center Inaugurates New Office Space in World Trade Center Building

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOCHI, India, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --New space to serve as the offshore delivery center for global clients UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, recently inaugurated its new space in Kochi's World Trade Center building. The two floors in the building will serve as the offshore delivery center for global clients.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )Present at the inauguration were UST Global's clients and the company's leadership team including Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head - Development Center Operations, UST Global; and Vivek Sarin, General Manager, UST Global.The 1000+ seater new office space in the 9th and 10th floors of Brigade World Trade Centre (WTC) in Infopark will host the ODCs (Offshore Delivery Center) for clients primarily in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and Retail sectors. World Trade Center Kochi is located in the heart of the booming IT hub of Kakkanad with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Grade A Specifications and LEED Gold Pre-certification.UST Global currently has over 2000 associates in Kochi center, and over 15,000 associates in India. Last year, the company opened a new delivery center in Hyderabad as part of its global expansion plans.Speaking on the development, Mr. Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer & Country Head, UST Global, added, "Kerala is a key geography for us in terms of expansion and availability of talent. We are excited to add a new facility to our growing portfolio of delivery centers globally."Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head - Development Center Operations, UST Global, added, "Kochi is well positioned in terms of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and talent to meet the needs of our global clients. We are excited to inaugurate our brand new office space in World Trade Center building and are looking forward to hiring associates who are aligned to our vision of Transforming Lives using new-age digital technologies."With regional headquarters in California, Singapore and London, and over 35 offices across the world, UST Global uses its global presence to partner closely with its multinational clients, which includes over 50 Fortune 500 clients. The company's current global footprint spans USA, India, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, UK, Germany, Poland, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, and Australia. It has large dedicated Information Technology delivery centers in India, USA, Mexico, Spain, and Philippines.About UST Global UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, technology, manufacturing, shipping, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.comSource: UST Global PWRPWR