UST Global Partners With IIT Palakkad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TRIVANDRUM, India, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --For Joint R&D in cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML and Brain-Machine Interface UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has partnered with Indian Institute of Palakkad (IIT Palakkad), an autonomous public institution of national importance for higher education in engineering and technology under MHRD, Govt. of India, located in Palakkad, Kerala. The partnership will allow joint R&D in cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML and Brain-Machine Interface, internship and job placement for the students. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )For the joint R&D, the students will work at UST Global's Infinity Labsfor 3-6 months across it's locations in India. Infinity Labsare UST Global's in-house innovation center that builds digital innovation capabilities to solve business problems of its Fortune 500 Customers across cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML, Blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, Design Thinking, and Enterprise Computing.Commenting on the MoU, Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer and Country Head, UST Global, said, "At UST Global, we are focused on building an Innovation ecosystem with deep partnerships with the academia and start-ups, to solve business problems of our Fortune 500 customers. We are happy to join hands with IIT Palakkad, and offer a platform to their B.Tech students for joint R&D on new-age technologies. We are certain this will help the students get right exposure to kick-start their career in Technology."Dr. Vinod A Prasad, Dean of Industry Collaboration & Sponsored Research, IIT-PKD , emphasized, "Our collaboration with UST Global's Infinity Labs will not only help our undergraduate students to get exposure to the latest knowhow in industry and practical training but also to enable technological innovations that answer real-world problems and address future needs of industry. The first batch of IIT-PKD students selected for UST Global's internship programme are excited to work on various interdisciplinary research areas related to Industrial Robotics & Automation. We are sure that the internship experience will help them prepare well for taking up more challenging industry problems in their future career. We hope that the collaboration of IIT-PKD with UST Global will go long way bringing fruitful research outcomes that will benefit the society."About IIT Palakkad Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad (IIT-PKD) is earliest among the 3rd group of IITs, which started functioning in 2015. The academic program was launched in 2015 by admitting students in the B. Tech course in the disciplines of Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Within a short span of two years, IIT-PKD started Masters and Doctoral programs in Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. IIT- PKD is currently located at the Ahalia integrated campus, Palakkad and has 520 undergraduate students, 50 research students, and 60 faculty members. The 500-acre permanent campus construction is in progress at Kanjikode, Palakkad.About UST Global UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, technology, manufacturing, shipping, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com.Source: UST Global PWRPWR