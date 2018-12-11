Utilise Winter Session for public interest: PM to political parties

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said all political parties who have to face the electorate in May next year will utilize the Winter Session of Parliament for public interest and not political benefit.In his brief address to the media outside the Parliament House on the first day of the session, the PM also said the government has always strived to discuss all issues."There should be an open discussion. There should be a debate, there should be a sharp debate. But at least there should be one," he said.Referring to the Lok Sabha elections due next year, he said he is confident that all political parties "who have to face the electoral test in May (next year), while keeping in mind the people, will utilise the session for public interest and not political interest."Modi hoped that the session would be constructive and members would participate in debates on key issues concerning the public. He hoped that members would sit for longer duration to resolve key issues concerning the common man.The prime minister said this Winter Session of Parliament is important and everyone should participate in discussion."It will be our request that the houses sit for a longer duration. All important issues reach their logical conclusion," he said indicating that bills and discussions should not get carried over to the next session.The Winter Session of Parliament starts Tuesday and will end on January 8. PTI NAB SKC GVS