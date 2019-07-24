Uttar Pradesh State Emblem (Prohibition of Improper Use) Bill introduced in Assembly

Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government tabled the Uttar Pradesh State Emblem (Prohibition of Improper Use) Bill, 2019 in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Bill was tabled in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna. The Bill seeks to make a law to regulate the use of state emblem. No person shall use the emblem or any colourable imitation in any manner in which it tends to create the impression that it related to the state government or any official document without the previous permission of the govenrment, the bill states. It proposes that any person who contravenes the provisions shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 or with both. The state's emblem consist of a circular seal depicting the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna at Allahabad, a pair of fish to represent the former Muslim rulers of Oudh and a bow and arrow to represent the Hindu deity Ram who was born in Ayodhya. PTI SAB SMNSMN