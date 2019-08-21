Uttarakhand: 3 killed as helicopter crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi

(Eds: Combining related stories) Dehradun, Aug 21 (PTI) A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, killing all three persons on board.The helicopter, belonging to Heritage Aviation, crashed near Moldi after getting entangled in cables, said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand's Director General (Law and order).The pilot, co-pilot and a local were killed in the crash, he said.Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deputed a team of officials to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the crash, according to a senior official.The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to probe the accident, the official said.Torrential rains in the Mori area of the district caused large-scale damage and demolished a number of houses on Sunday. Sixteen people were killed and around half a dozen went missing.The helicopter was among the ones engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected villages spread over 70 sq km area.The crash occurred when the helicopter was returning after distributing relief materials, Uttarkashi disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed grief at the deaths. PTI ALM RAM SOMSOM