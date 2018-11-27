Uttarakhand adjudged 'best state' at IITF Delhi

Dehradun, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand was adjudged the best state at the 38th India International Trade Fair, New Delhi, which showcased reconstruction work done at Kedarnath in recent months besides steps taken by the state government to boost tourism and promote local products like organic honey.Director Industries Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal received the award on behalf of the state government from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on the concluding day of the fair held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, an official release here said Tuesday.Kedarnath reconstruction work, Home Stay scheme initiated by the Department of Tourism, nutraceutical products based on mountain grains, handloom products and handicrafts were displayed at the Uttarakhand pavilion of the fair whose theme this year was rural MSME.Marketed under the brand name of Himadri, organic honey produced in the state was high on demand at the fair, it said. The state's potential to emerge as a premier film shooting destination in the country and its possibilities in the Ayush and wellness sectors were also exhibited at the event, it said. PTI ALM MKJ