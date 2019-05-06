Uttarakhand announces Rs 5 crore for cyclone victims of Odisha

Dehradun, May 6 (PTI) Uttarkhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives and property in cyclone Fani in Odisha and announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore for the victims."The people of Uttarakhand understand the misery brought about by natural disasters and they stand with the people of Orissa at this hour of crisis (sic)," Rawat said in a statement.The chief minister also appealed to NGOs and social service organisations to come forward for help. PTI ALM SOMSOM