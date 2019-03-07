Uttarakhand CM launches free milk scheme for anganwadi children

Dehradun, Mar 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the Mukhyamantri Anchal Amrit Yojana here Thursday, under which 2.5 lakh children at 20,000 Anganwadi kendras in the state will be given 100 ml milk twice a week for free. Flavoured, sweet, skimmed milk powder will be made available to the 20,000 Anganwadi kendras across the state under the Amrit Yojana, Rawat said. "Healthy children alone can make the country's future healthy and secure," the chief minister said. Speaking at the launch event, state Co-operative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the scheme was a big gift for the children. Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development Rekha Arya termed it as a major step towards fighting malnutrition in the state. As many as 18,000 children suffer from malnutrition in Uttarakhand, she said. PTI ALM INDIND