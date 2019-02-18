Uttarakhand Finance Minister almost faints during budget speech

Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant almost fainted twice while reading his budget speech in the state Assembly on Monday. During his budget speech, Pant fell over the microphone but was helped by fellow members in the House. He resumed reading the speech after regaining consciousness but again began feeling uncomfortable. Pant was extended medical assistance and offered a glass of water. He rested for a while in his chair as Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat finished the rest of his speech. However, the Finance Minister soon began feeling better and even briefed the media about the budget after the House was adjourned for the day. PTI ALM CK