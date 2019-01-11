Uttarakhand gets Centre's nod for Rs 3,340-cr co-operative development project

Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) The Centre Friday gave its in-principle nod to the Uttarakhand government's proposal seeking Rs 3,340 crore for implementing an integrated co-operative development project in the state. The in-principle approval was given by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and the state's Co-operative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat met him in New Delhi, an official releasehere said. Rawat said implementing the project in the state will improve the agricultural economy and will help prevent migrations from remote hilly areas by promoting farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and related activities. PTI ALM RUJ HRS