Uttarakhand govt hikes allowances of police personnel

Dehradun, Oct 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced a hike in allowances given to police personnel and undertrial prisoners, besides increasing the remuneration of cleaners working with the department on a part-time basis. After paying tribute to police and paramilitary personnel at the police memorial parade here, Rawat announced the hike raising uniform washing allowance given to police personnel from Rs 150 to Rs 200, remuneration given to part-time cleaners working in the police department from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 and the meal allowance given to undertrial prisoners from Rs 45 to Rs 100. A total of 292 police and para-military personnel had laid down their lives while maintaining internal security and law and order across the country over the last one year, he said, describing them as a source of inspiration for all. Police and para-military personnel in Uttarakhand face many challenges as it is a strategically important border state, Rawat said. Citing big religious festivals, chardham yatra, natural disasters and the 2021 Mahakumbh as the main challenges before them, the chief minister hoped they will successfully deal with them with the resources at their disposal. The chief minister also honoured the family members of the police and para-military personnel who had died in the line of duty. PTI ALM SMNSMN