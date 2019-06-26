Uttarakhand minister's son killed in UP road accident

(Eds: Updating details) Bareilly/Dehradun, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur has been killed after his car hit a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said Wednesday.Ankur, 24, was on his to Gorakhpur on Tuesday night along with two friends to attend a wedding when the incident happened near Future College on Lucknow Road in the district's Faridpur area. His friend Munni Giri (26) was also killed in the accident, police said.The other person has been injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat have expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved family.Rawat attended Ankur's cremation at Goolarbhoj in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, which was also attended by state Transport Minister Yashpal Arya and former chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. PTI COR SAB ALM SOMSOM