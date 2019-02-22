Uttarakhand passes bill to check illicit liquor trade

/RDehradun, Feb 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Assembly Friday passed a bill to amend the state excise law making penal provisions for manufacture, sale and supply of illicit liquor stricter. Earlier, proposing an amendment to the United Provinces Excise Act, 1910, state Excise Minister Prakash Pant said it was necessary to make stricter laws to rein in those engaged in illicit liquor trade. If someone dies of consuming illicit liquor, the perpetrators (manufacturer, seller, supplier) will get seven to ten years of imprisonment and will have to pay a fine of Rs 5 to 10 lakh, the minister said. Over 70 people had died earlier this month in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand and neighbouring Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after consuming spurious liquor. PTI ALM GVS