Uttarakhand Police condoles death of country's first woman DGP

Dehradun, Aug 27 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday condoled the death of former state police chief Kanchan Chaudhry Bhattacharya who had the distinction of being the country's first woman Director General of Police (DGP).An IPS officer of 1973 batch, Bhattacharya was ill for sometime and had passed away in Mumbai on Monday.In a condolence message issued on social media, Uttarakhand Police said it commiserates with the family of former Uttarakhand DGP Kanchan Bhattacharya and remembers her for her valuable service.The Uttarakhand IPS Association also condoled her death describing her as a woman who possessed "superb qualities of the heart and mind".Bhattacharya achieved the distinction of becoming the country's first woman DGP in 2004 when she took over as the head of the Uttarakhand Police force.She was the country's second woman IPS officer after Kiran Bedi.Bhattacharya who became Uttarakhand DGP during Narayan Dutt Tiwari's chief ministership had retired in 2007.She had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Haridwar on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket in 2014.Bhattacharya's younger sister Kavita Chaudhry had made a popular TV serial named 'Udaan' in the late 1980s based on the inspiring life of her elder sister.