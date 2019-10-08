Uttarakhand: Two boys drown in Tons river near Robbers Cave

(Eds: Updates with recovery of bodies) Dehradun, Oct 8 (PTI) Two teenage students drowned in the Tons river on Tuesday near the popular tourist spot of Robbers Cave, locally known as Guchhu Pani, in the city, officials said. State Disaster Response Force teams, after being informed about the incident, rushed the boys to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, SDRF sources said. The students were identified as Anshuman Shukla (17), a resident of Gonda district in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Sachin Pundir (18), who hailed from Sahaspur near Dehradun. The duo was swept away by the strong currents of the Tons when they were taking bath in it under Chandroti bridge near the Robbers Cave, the sources said. The families of the students have been informed, they added. PTI ALM CK