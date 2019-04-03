Uzbek national held at IGI with fake ID

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A woman from Uzbekistan was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake identity card to get entry into the highly-secured facility, officials said Wednesday.They said the woman was intercepted in the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Tuesday and was supposed to take a flight to Hyderabad along with two men.The woman, an Uzbekistan national, had a fake driving licence in the name of Kumush Khan issued in Gurgaon. Acting on a tip-off, she was caught by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they said. PTI NES DPB

