Uzbek woman alleges rape by three men in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and raped by three men inside a car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.The alleged incident took place on Saturday, they said.In her complaint, the woman has named the three men and claimed she knew them in person, police added. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.The police refused to share further details but said the accused will be arrested soon.