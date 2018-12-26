Uzbek woman trying to sneak into Nepal without documents arrested in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) An Uzbek woman was arrested in Sonauli town near the border in Uttar Pradesh when she was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid documents, an official said Wednesday.Dilafruz Norova, 32, who was on her way to Nepal from Delhi, was arrested by the immigration department after officials found she did not have proper visa documents, Sonauli check-post officer Sakieel Ahmed Ansari said.A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, he said. PTI COR ABHABHABH