V-Guard board to meet next week to consider fund raising

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Consumer electrical and electronics appliances maker V-Guard Industries today said its board will meet next week to consider a proposal of raising funds.

"A meeting of the the board of Directors of V-Guard Industries scheduled on January 22 will ... consider the proposal of raising funds," V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

Shares of V-Guard settled 0.02 per cent lower at Rs 232.50 per scrip on BSE today. PTI SVK SBT

