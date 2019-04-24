V K Singh visits Lankan HC, expresses condolences on loss of lives in terror attacks

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Wednesday visited the Sri Lankan High Commission here and expressed deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives and injury to the victims of the horrific terrorist attacks in the island nation. Nine Suicide bombers, believed to be members of local Islamist extremist group called National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels. The death toll in the coordinated attacks has risen to 359."Sharing the grief. MoS @Gen_VKSingh visited the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi today expressing deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives & injury to the victims of the horrific terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on 21 April," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. PTI ASK RCJ