V-Mart Q2 net loss at Rs 4.02 crore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 4.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in July-September a year ago, V-Mart said in a BSE filing.V-Mart's total income during the quarter under review was up 8.43 per cent to Rs 263.23 crore as against Rs 242.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.Its total expenses in period under review stood at Rs 272.91 crore as against Rs 238.91 crore, up 14.23 per cent. PTI KRH MKJ