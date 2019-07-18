Vaccination card to be made mandatory for ultrasound tests in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) The Punjab government will soon make mandatory for pregnant women to show vaccination card at government or private hospitals for ultrasonography to keep a check on illegal sex determination tests and unlawful abortions. "In order to strike a fair balance in sex ratio, the health department will soon make imperative for any pregnant mother to show her vaccination card whether she is going to a private centre or in government hospital for ultrasound tests," Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in an official release. After showing the card, women would be eligible for undergoing ultrasound tests in government or private hospitals. The minister said in the last seven months, the department has been successful in arresting 60 people for allegedly violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. As many as 14 sex determination machines were also seized, Sidhu said. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for the person who would give information of sex determination tests being carried out at any centre, the minister said. PTI CHS SNESNE