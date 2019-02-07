Vadra appears before ED for questioning in money laundering probe

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI)Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time on Thursday in connection with a moneylaundering probe into alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.He arrived at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 11:25 am.Vadra was grilled for five-and-a half hours for the first time in the case on Wednesday. Officials said Vadra was required to rejoin probe on Thursday as more questions needed to be put across to him in connection with acquiring immovable assets in United Kingdom. PTI NES MINMIN