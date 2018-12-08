Vadra 'fountainhead of corruption': BJP

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Dubbing Robert Vadra as "fountainhead of corruption", the BJP Saturday lashed out at the Congress after it attacked the Modi government over raids against people linked to the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, alleging it shows he is a only a conduit and "final track probably leads to the family".BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress used to call Vadra a private citizen after his name cropped up in corruption cases but now the whole party stands behind him."It implies that he is only a conduit and the final track probably leads to the family," he said, targeting the Gandhi family.He also defended investigation agency raids, claiming that independent institutions are working in tandem with the Constitution under the Modi government and that law is taking its own course."The Congress feels corruption was its birthright and it had some kind of immunity from the law of the land just because they belonged to 'first family'... Under the Modi government, those who are corrupt are being investigated and this has sent a sense of insecurity in the Congress quarters," he told PTI.He referred to Vadra as the "fountainhead of corruption".The Congress has hit out at the government over the ED raids against Vadra's associates, alleging that the Modi dispensation was using "high-handed tactics" to threaten people as it was in a "state of panic of the highest degree" sensing poll defeats. PTI KR ZMN