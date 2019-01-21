scorecardresearch
Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies in Reasi

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old Vaishno Devi pilgrim from Gujarat died after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.Parkash Bhai, a resident of Ahmedabad, fell unconscious on reaching his hotel room at Katra last evening after paying obeisance at the shrine, a police official said.He said the pilgrim was rushed to a nearby community health centre by his family but was declared dead by doctors on arrival.PTI TAS DVDV

