Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies of heart attack in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) A 54-year-old pilgrim from Bihar died of a cardiac arrest after paying obeisance at the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Saturday.Kedar Choudhary, a resident of Bihar's Mannu Bahri village, collapsed near Bhairo Temple while returning from the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills late Friday, a police official said.He said Choudhary was taken to a dispensary where he was declared dead by the doctors.His body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the official said.