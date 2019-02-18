Vaishno Devi pilgrim from Gujarat dies in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman pilgrim died of suspected cardiac arrest after paying obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday. Pregna Behen, a resident of Khedbrahma-Kantha in Gujarat, collapsed soon after reaching her hotel room in the base camp Katra from the cave shrine Sunday, a police official said. He said she was rushed to a nearby community health centre by her relatives but died while undergoing treatment. The body of the deceased was later handed over to her legal heirs for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said. PTI TAS AQSAQS