Vaishno Devi pilgrim from Maha dies in Katra

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) A 70-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died after falling unconscious in Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Pradeep Ashok Shah, a resident of Sholapur, who had reached Katra to pay obeisance at the famous shrine along with family, fell unconscious while travelling in a three wheeler Monday evening, they saidHe was immediately rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, police officials said.His body would be handed over to family members after completion of legal formalities, the official said. PTIAB DVDV

