Vaishno Devi pilgrim from Maha dies in Katra

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) A 70-year-old pilgrim from Maharashtra died after falling unconscious in Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Pradeep Ashok Shah, a resident of Sholapur, who had reached Katra to pay obeisance at the famous shrine along with family, fell unconscious while travelling in a three wheeler Monday evening, they saidHe was immediately rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, police officials said.His body would be handed over to family members after completion of legal formalities, the official said.