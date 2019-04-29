Vaishno Devi shrine board CEO briefs J-K Guv on facilities for pilgrims

Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) The CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Monday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about arrangements being put in place to enhance facilities for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine in Reasi district, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Chief Executive Officer Simrandeep Singh called on Malik, who is also chairman of the SMVDSB, at Raj Bhavan and informed him about the present status of the board's various flagship projects in Katra and the shrine area, the spokesperson said. He said the CEO briefed the Governor about several arrangements being put in place to augment the existing facilities for the pilgrims and also for the service providers taking summer season into consideration. The Governor advised Singh for time-bound completion of all works and to ensure requisite amenities for all pilgrims, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS AB CK