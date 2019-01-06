Vaishno Devi shrine receives season's first snowfall

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district received the season's first snowfall Sunday even as pilgrims continued their journey to pay obeisance. Bhawan, Bhairon Ghati, Sanjichhat and Himkoti in Trikuta hills and the serpentine route received a few inches of snow, shrine board officials said. Despite the snowfall, over 15,000 pilgrims are on their way to the cave shrine, they said.The helicopter and the passenger cable car service have resumed after a brief halt, they added.Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also paid obeisance at the cave shrine. Popular tourist spots Patnitop and Nathatop in Jammu also received snowfall during the day. PTI AB IJT