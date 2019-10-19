Vakilsearch Signs MoU With the Largest Dutch Legal-Tech Company

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Makes Incorporations simple for Dutch Business Registrations in IndiaChennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India The event was graced by Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India The Partnership MoU was signed with INCO in the presence of the King of the Netherlands Notably, Vakilsearch and INCO are the two largest legal-tech companies in their respective countries.?The 25th edition of DST-CII Technology Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) was held at Aerocity, Delhi. At the Summit, Vakilsearch, Indias leading legal-tech signed a partnership MoU with INCO. INCO is hailed as Netherlands leading legal-tech that specialises in Dutch Incorporations. According to the MoU signed, INCO will promote Indian Incorporations in the Netherlands. Likewise, Vakilsearch will be endorsing INCOs services, specifically Dutch Incorporations in India. The MoU was signed in the presence of the King of Netherlands. Speaking on this global partnership, Founder & CEO, Vakilsearch, Mr. Hrishikesh Datar, said, I am extremely pleased to be partnering with INCO - the largest Dutch legal-tech. Through this association, Vakilsearch is looking forward to adding more value to the startup ecosystem in India; Particularly, aiding Dutch companies which are looking to expand their business operations in India. Likewise, this partnership will also be offering Indian startups the global entrepreneurship and expansion advantage. Expressing his delight on this association with Vakilsearch, The Founder & CEO of INCO Business group Dennis Vermeulen said, Our cooperation will be a great step in enabling global entrepreneurship. Allowing Indian firms a smooth landing in the European market. Vakilsearch has done a great job simplifying the process of starting a local company in India, and their expertise will be useful to simplify this process for overseas expansion as well. The Netherlands has joined hands as the Partner Country at this years summit. One of its primary partnership goals is to bring together the heads of research and scientific organisations. The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Minister for Medical Care and Sports were also present. The State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Director-General of Agro and the Special Envoy for International Water Affairs also graced the DST-CII Summit ceremony.About Vakilsearch.comVakilsearch.com is the pioneer online platform that provides legal services to startups, corporates and professionals in India. Started in the year 2011 by Hrishikesh Datar, an alumnus of National Law School of India University, Vakilsearch.com aims to offer startups and corporates a wide range of legal and business services. The services cover all the legal needs of businesses including incorporation, government registrations & filings, accounting, documentation, and annual compliances. The company also offers a wide range of need-based services to the common man, such as property agreements, tax filing, marriage related support and consumer rights protection.About INCOINCO Business Group is the no.1 company formation agent for global entrepreneurs in the Netherlands since 2007. INCO Business Group provides incorporation services in The Netherlands.INCO offers SMEs and Multinationals a dedicated Incorporation Team to access the Netherlands market at fixed fees and low budgets.Their aim is to guide companies towards its first major milestone in order to get fully independent. Typically this involves the appointment of a local Country manager or opening a physical location such as a warehouse or (sales) office.INCO has helped many Indian entrepreneurs to start a business in the Netherlands and regularly hosts international events to help international entrepreneurs connect from around the globe. To View the Image Click on the Link below:(L-R) Berend Buningh, the Head of Business Development, INCO; Mona Keizer, The State Secretary for Economic Affairs & Climate Policy (Netherlands) , Sigrid Kaag- The Minister for Foreign Trade & Development (Netherlands), Hrishikesh Datar, Founder & CEO of Vakilsearch PWRPWR