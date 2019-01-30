Vakrangee Appoints Blue Dart Veteran Anil Khanna as its New Managing Director and Group CEO

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Vakrangee Limited (VL), has announced that it has appointed the Blue Dart veteran Mr. Anil Khanna as its new Managing Director & Group CEO effective January 25, 2019. Prior to Vakrangee he was the Managing Director of Blue Dart Express Limited since 2007. Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, the founder promoter has been elevated to the role of Executive Chairman and remains fully committed and would continue to play an active role in the Business strategy and operations.Commenting on the same, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, Founder Promoter & Executive Chairman: said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Anil Khanna to the Vakrangee leadership team and family. With over four decades of proven business track record, Mr. Anil Khanna has the right combination of wealth of knowledge, leadership and business acumen to propel our company to new heights of growth and aspiration. We are confident that he will play a key role in the continued growth at Vakrangee."He added, "We have been adding senior leadership team members over the last 12-18 months and we believe, we now have the right management team in place to take our company to the next orbit of growth and enhance our corporate governance standards while protecting our values and ethics at all times." Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO of Vakrangee Ltd. said, "I am excited to join Vakrangee, a company that has built an overwhelming reputation for being the pioneer for the last mile reach presence through an asset-light franchisee-based business model in the country and delivering superior services to its clients. Despite the outstanding successes achieved thus far, I strongly believe that Vakrangee's best years lie ahead. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and tapping into my deep knowledge to continue to drive and accelerate Vakrangee growth. With growing business and a vibrant team, it will be my endeavor to steer Vakrangee to scale new heights. I am honored and glad at this opportunity to oversee and contribute to the growth of this company."Please see below the brief profile of Mr. Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO of Vakrangee Limited.Mr. Anil Khanna has joined Vakrangee as Managing Director & Group CEO w.e.f. 25th January 2019. Prior to Vakrangee he has been at the position of Managing Director of Blue Dart Express Limited with effect from 21st February 2007. He has 40 years of experience in various industries and has been with Blue Dart since 1992 and he moved to the position of Managing Director since 2007.Under his leadership and guidance, Blue Dart was able to broaden its strategic focus from being an air express company to a full-fledged logistics organization offering a wide range of products and services, as well as Industry-specific solutions in air and ground express segments. He was also responsible for developing business potential, driving strong revenue growths and enhancing service quality. He has proven his capabilities in leading his team to achieve exceptional business results.In his tenure as the Managing Director at Blue Dart, he has been awarded various leadership awards, amongst others these include:-'Outstanding Entrepreneur Award' by the Asia-Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards'CEO with HR Orientation Award' by Global HR Excellence Awards at the World HRD Congress Meet'Glory of India Award' by the Institute of Economic Studies'Responsible Business Leader' by the Responsible Business Awards'CEO of the Year' by CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Branding & Marketing'CEO of the Year' by the National Quality Excellence Awards'Exemplary CEO of the Year' by the Global HR Excellence AwardsHe was also ranked as one of India's Best CEOs by Business TodayHe is a graduate from St Stephen's College, Delhi and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from UBS, Chandigarh.About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores are called as "Vakrangee Kendra" which acts as the "One-stop shop" for availing various services and products. Vakrangee has been at the forefront in financial inclusion space in India. It has signed "Common BC" and "National BC" agreements with various public sector banks for offering real-time banking to unserved and underserved rurban population. Banking at "Vakrangee Kendra" outlets is a unique experience with disruptive technology like APS, e-KYC, inter-operability and real-time transactions. In addition to banking "Vakrangee Kendra" outlets also provide insurance products, e-governance services and ecommerce products.