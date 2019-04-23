Valkyrie is bisexual, says Tessa Thompson

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) Tessa Thompson says she has played her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Valkyrie as bisexual. The actor addressed the sexuality of her character at the red carpet premiere of "Avengers: Endgame"."In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her. "Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump," Thompson told Variety. She added that Valkyrie might not limit her post-world-saving cuddles to just one Avenger. "I hear on the Internet there's been a lot of triangular conversations around Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing," she said. "Avengers: Endgame" releases in India this Friday. PTI SHDSHD