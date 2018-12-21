ValueLabs Moves Beyond Employee Engagement - HR Transforms to Employee Success Organisation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, December 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --ValueLabs is upping the employee engagement game and transforming its HR into the 'Employee Success Organisation'. All business partners from HR will now wear a new avatar - that of an 'Employee Success Partner'. As the name suggests, it is all about enabling the success of every single employee in the company.The company has taken multiple steps to listen to the voice of the employees and fulfil their aspirations. The CEO of the company, Arjun Rao, conducted a 'Listening Tour' over several weeks, when he had heart to heart conversations with all the employees in the company. 'Workplace - Facebook @ work' as a tool has enabled the transformation of the company into a truly flat organisation. This has taken collaboration to heights never seen before, and has brought in high levels of transparency.Reinforcing that 'recognition delayed is recognition denied', ValueLabs introduced an app-based 'Rewards & Recognition' program earlier this year. The company also introduced an app-based learning platform under the brand of 'LOYO - Learn On Your Own' with an extensive training menu of over 4,000 courses available on the go.An 'Employee Assistance Program' was formally introduced in June, 2018 to ensure that issues which are beyond the purview of work also get addressed by formal counsellors, in partnership with one of the industry leaders.ValueLabs celebrated Inspire 2018, its annual employee event in Hyderabad today. The best performers of the company were felicitated by Arjun Rao. The event was a huge success with all the employees enjoying an action-packed and fun-filled evening.Inspire 2018 also witnessed the launch of 'Dan' - an AI-based personal assistant for every employee. Dan simplifies the overall employee experience, with any request being just a click away.ValueLabs was recognised by the World HRD Congress this year as 'Asia's Best Employer' and by AVTAR as one of the 'Best companies for women in India'. The World HRD Congress took note of the innovation underway, by recognising the company as an 'Organisation with Innovative HR practices'.ValueLabs has an exciting vision for 2019, centered around the theme of employee success.About ValueLabsValueLabs is a leading global technology company specializing in Product Development and Digital Enablement. Through the company's unique model of engagement, they help companies unleash the potential of digital technology to achieve real business outcomes, make processes frictionless and lead in disruptive times - right from identifying client's pain points to creating a solution roadmap, then to building out the solution, and finally to managing end-to-end operations. Oftentimes, ending up bootstrapping the initial effort till the client realizes value. Companies need a trusted partner that can own the problem, experiment, invest, deliver technology solutions faster than ever. This is where ValueLabs exist.For more information, please visit www.valuelabs.com .Source: ValueLabs PWRPWR